Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ameresco by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ameresco by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ameresco by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

NYSE AMRC opened at $29.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. Ameresco Inc has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameresco from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,221.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,985,546.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,399 shares of company stock worth $5,978,899. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.