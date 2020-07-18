CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 237 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 57,143 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 75,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

