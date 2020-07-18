Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,697. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

