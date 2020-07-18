Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,521 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 950.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $99.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

