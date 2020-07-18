Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,478,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,203,000 after acquiring an additional 278,589 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Simmons First National by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,169,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,419,000 after buying an additional 367,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,570,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 281,947 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,134.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James upgraded Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $249.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 25.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

