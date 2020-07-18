CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $161,000 Stock Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the first quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.