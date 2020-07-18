CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $157,000 Stock Position in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 502.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Match Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $542,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 171.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $751,131.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,629,507. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTCH opened at $91.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.23. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $108.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $80.19.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.02 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

