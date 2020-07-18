CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 3,410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,809,000. Noven Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.