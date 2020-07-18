CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth $4,537,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ETFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Shares of ETFC opened at $54.14 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.59 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

