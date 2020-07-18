Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

LH opened at $193.65 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.61.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $687,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.