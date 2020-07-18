CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. AXA lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 180,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 209,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,708,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 159,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 8.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Coombs bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

