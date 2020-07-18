CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $136,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,798,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,190,000 after acquiring an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 14.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,358,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,606,000 after purchasing an additional 418,237 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,003,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 545,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,670,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,914,000 after purchasing an additional 643,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.54, for a total value of $5,493,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $19,807,188.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,153,822. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $196.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.83. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $204.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

