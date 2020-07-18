CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 1,283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 69,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.1% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its 200 day moving average is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.34. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda purchased 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

