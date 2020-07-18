CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,303 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 904.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guardant Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $2,524,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Guardant Health by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $198,016.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,977.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,455,993 shares of company stock worth $787,717,590 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $82.92 on Friday. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $79.39.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

