CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Heico were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heico by 8.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,103,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,969,000 after acquiring an additional 90,489 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Heico by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 28,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heico by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Heico by 45.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Heico news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,812 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,272.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,113 shares of company stock valued at $19,260,506 over the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of HEI opened at $97.78 on Friday. Heico Corp has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.22.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $468.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Heico Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.96%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

