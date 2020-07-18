1,515 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth approximately $155,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $131,136,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after buying an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,439,000 after buying an additional 669,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,556,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,454,000 after buying an additional 424,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

EXPD stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

