Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

