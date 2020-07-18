CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $102,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 809.2% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.49.

