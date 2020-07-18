CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 20.6% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 347.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 219,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total transaction of $2,752,442.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSK stock opened at $178.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

