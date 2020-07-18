CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 74.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50.

