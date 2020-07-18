CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 260 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRU opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,394 shares of company stock worth $17,853,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRU. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

