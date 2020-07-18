PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PPL by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price objective on PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

Shares of PPL opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.