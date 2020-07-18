Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

S4 Capital stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. S4 Capital has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Assets at Scale, Platform and E-Commerce, Creative Content and Innovation, and Media Planning and Buying segments.

CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $102,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 260 Shares of TransUnion
PPL Corp Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
