SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SAFRY. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAFRAN/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of SAFRY opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.60. SAFRAN/ADR has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $41.54.

SAFRAN/ADR Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.