Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) to “Buy”

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on REPYY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Repsol from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Repsol has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.55 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

