AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP Sells $562,608.86 in Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $562,608.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,380.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $105.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ABC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,707,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

