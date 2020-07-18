Eric Aguiar Sells 10,000 Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $32.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. InVitae Corp has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $35.33.

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 127.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InVitae Corp will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in InVitae by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in InVitae by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in InVitae by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on InVitae from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.