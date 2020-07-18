Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,378.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $350,062.50.

On Friday, June 19th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $306,937.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $281,437.50.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 516 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $8,704.92.

On Friday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $266,812.50.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $289,687.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $19.55 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.21. The company has a market capitalization of $628.06 million, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Casdin Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLFS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

