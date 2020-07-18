Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 3,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BFAM opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.
