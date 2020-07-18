Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 3,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,949,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BFAM opened at $115.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $506.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.73 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

