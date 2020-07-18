Lucas W. Buchanan Sells 9,600 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $441,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SILK opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $48.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 44.17% and a negative net margin of 54.94%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($20.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 522,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 226,663 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter worth $268,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 63.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 684,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after acquiring an additional 264,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)

