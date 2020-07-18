Roxanne Oulman Sells 11,956 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 11,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $326,877.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,751.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $169,661.96.

NYSE MDLA opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Medallia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 0.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 452,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Price Target

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $102,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Takes $102,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc.
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 260 Shares of TransUnion
CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 260 Shares of TransUnion
PPL Corp Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
PPL Corp Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for S4 Capital
Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for S4 Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report