Roxanne Oulman Sells 11,956 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 11,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $326,877.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,147,751.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Tuesday, May 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 7,862 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $169,661.96.

NYSE MDLA opened at $27.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91. Medallia has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.71.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.03 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Medallia by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Medallia by 325.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medallia by 0.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 452,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Medallia from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medallia from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medallia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.