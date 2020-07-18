Michael Rice Sells 18,750 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $350,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,605.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $361,875.00.

On Friday, June 19th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $306,937.50.

On Thursday, June 11th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $281,437.50.

On Thursday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 516 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $8,704.92.

On Friday, May 15th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $266,812.50.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $289,687.50.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.21. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.06 million, a PE ratio of 47.68, a PEG ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 97.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLFS. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

