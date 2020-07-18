Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $31.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Spin Master stock opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $32.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

