CIBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered Whitecap Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

