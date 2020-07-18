SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSPPF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

SSPPF opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.41. SSP GROU/PAR VTG FPD 0.01033333 has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00.

There is no company description available for SSP Group PLC.

