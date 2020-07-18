Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SXYAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Givaudan in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Givaudan alerts:

SXYAY stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.95.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.