Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $710.87 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 16.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 58.3% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

