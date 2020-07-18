Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 159.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

