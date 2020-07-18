Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.69.
GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.
In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
