Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

GDOT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Green Dot from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John C. Ricci sold 17,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $849,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 540.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Green Dot by 46.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Green Dot by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $52.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Dot will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

