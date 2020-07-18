Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Raymond James lowered Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inter Parfums from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 15,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $44.38 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $34.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $144.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

