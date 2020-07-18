TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.76 ($32.31).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €17.37 ($19.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €10.98 ($12.34) and a 52 week high of €31.55 ($35.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About TLG Immobilien

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG)

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Vodafone Group Plc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Vodafone Group Plc Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Green Dot Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Green Dot Co. Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Gulfport Energy Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Gulfport Energy Co. Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Inter Parfums, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Inter Parfums, Inc. Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
TLG Immobilien AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
TLG Immobilien AG Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report