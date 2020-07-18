TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.76 ($32.31).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($19.66) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.50 ($29.78) target price on shares of TLG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of TLG Immobilien stock opened at €17.37 ($19.52) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93. TLG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €10.98 ($12.34) and a 52 week high of €31.55 ($35.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

