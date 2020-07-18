Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $4,117,200.00. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,047 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

