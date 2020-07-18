Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €35.22 ($39.57).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

EPA:SGO opened at €32.57 ($36.60) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($47.25) and a 12-month high of €52.40 ($58.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.84.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

