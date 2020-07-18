First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRME. BidaskClub downgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens downgraded First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James downgraded First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other First Merchants news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 3,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $89,255.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $254,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 6,253.1% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 166.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 12.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.18.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

