Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 365 ($4.49).

Several research firms have weighed in on BOO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 345 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.55) to GBX 420 ($5.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($5.91) to GBX 350 ($4.31) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 229.50 ($2.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.33). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 363.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 304.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 43.30.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

