Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 148,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vale SA has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.82 and a beta of 1.06.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale SA will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Vale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Vale from $11.75 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

