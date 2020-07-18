Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 10,473 LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. LTC Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $24.49 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on LTC. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

