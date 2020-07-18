Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $323,000 in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,842 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Bed Bath & Beyond as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.47. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

