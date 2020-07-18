Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $325,000 Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

IMGN opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

