Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,689,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 18.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after acquiring an additional 61,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 885,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,964,000 after acquiring an additional 53,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 163.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 42,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.62 and a 200-day moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DORM. Stephens upped their target price on Dorman Products from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $105,869.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

